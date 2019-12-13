6-year-old has Action News-themed birthday party

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Introducing 6abc's biggest little fan!Six-year-old Madison from Millville, New Jersey loves the 6abc weather team so much, she had an Action News-themed birthday party.It included 6abc decorations and cake.Everyone at the party portrayed one of the meteorologists.Madison was Melissa Magee.The 6abc weather team loved the idea and sent Madison belated birthday gifts, with Action News goodies, a 6abc t-shirt, and autographed pictures.