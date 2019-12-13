Society

6-year-old has Action News-themed birthday party

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Introducing 6abc's biggest little fan!

Six-year-old Madison from Millville, New Jersey loves the 6abc weather team so much, she had an Action News-themed birthday party.

It included 6abc decorations and cake.

Everyone at the party portrayed one of the meteorologists.

Madison was Melissa Magee.

The 6abc weather team loved the idea and sent Madison belated birthday gifts, with Action News goodies, a 6abc t-shirt, and autographed pictures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymillvilleaction news morningsbirthdayparty
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
Man found guilty of shooting, killing beloved South Philadelphia store owner
Arson investigation in Bristol Twp., firefighter injured
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
2 injured in accident at EP Henry facility in Chester Co.
Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says farewell after 45 years
Show More
Camden H.S. football player honored for actions during shooting
Plastic bag ban bill approved in Philly
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, soaking rain tonight
School worries historic preservation could cost millions
'Snow Jawn' ready for winter at Philadelphia airport
More TOP STORIES News