6-year-old twins being hailed heroes for saving 3-year-old from drowning

A set of twins are being hailed heroes tonight after saving a toddler from drowning on their family vacation to Florida.Peyton and Bryant Switzer are only six-years-old, but they could see a little three-year-old girl was struggling.Peyton jumped in to put his arm around her and swim her over to the ladder.Bryant ran to get help.Tonight, Ohio state representatives, the family's home state, are honoring them for their heroism!