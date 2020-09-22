Society

About 60 farmers help neighbor with crops after he suffers heart attack

DIVIDE COUNTY, North Dakota -- When their neighbor suffered a heart attack, farmers in a North Dakota county stopped their harvesting to step in and help.

Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting when he went into cardiac arrest.

When news broke out about his situation, neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, six grain carts, and 15 semis to help get Unhjem's crop in the bin.

"I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it," said family friend Jenna Binde to KFYRTV.

Binde added that helping their neighbor out when they need it, and not expecting anything in return, is the farming way of life.

Unhjem was taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition, but his family said he has a long road to recovery ahead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth dakotaheart attacku.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodfarming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large search effort underway in Chester County | WATCH
16-year-old boy shot dead in Philadelphia
Delaware fentanyl seizure was enough to kill three-quarters of state's population
Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash
Pennsylvania might be most important swing state in country
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Beta expected to make landfall in Texas | Latest track
Show More
9-year-old boy creates the 'Hunger Reliever Team'
Traffic changes coming to major thoroughfare in South Philly
LIST: Several local malls to be closed on Thanksgiving
Pa. school sports: Wolf vetoes bill, override attempt expected
A rare blue moon will light up the sky on Halloween
More TOP STORIES News