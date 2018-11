6abc is pleased to once again be teaming up with Philabundance this holiday season to help families across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys put good meals on their tables.As the stories above and below show, the need for good healthy, food does not just come around once a year. For many, it's a year-long struggle. Philabundance makes it a year-long mission to help.If you would like to donate, you can still do so by CLICKING HERE