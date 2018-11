6abc is pleased to be working with Philabundance for the 2018 holiday season. We are working together to help families across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys put good meals on their tables.Hunger doesn't strike people only around the holidays, and it hurts far more people than you probably realize - including college students! Philabundance makes it a year-long mission to help.If you would like to donate, you can still do so by CLICKING HERE