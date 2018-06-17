6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

Independence Seaport Museum ready for a summer of fun

Summer has set sail at the Independence Seaport Museum with a full schedule of activities on and off the water.

The museum is home to one of the largest maritime collections in North America and the summer fun includes rowing, kayaking and a summer camp program for kids and teens.

"If you want to know what kind of fish swim in that water, we can tell you. If you want to know what kind of birds fly over it, we can tell you," says John Brady, the museum's president and CEO says.

Visitors can explore it all through activities like Paddle Penn's Landing.

"You can rent a swan or a rowboat or a kayak from us and paddle around in the boat basin here," Brady says. "It's a perfectly fun activity for any age group."

The museum partners with the neighboring Spruce Street Harbor Park.

"You can get some awesome food; you can have a drink," Brady says.

There's a pop-up beer garden dubbed Admiral's Tavern onboard the Cruiser Olympia where Brady jokes, "You get to be the admiral," of the oldest steel warship afloat.

"It's a spectacular view; it's open air," Brady says. "There's a little bit of prestige attached to it."


The Seaport Museum's summer camp program offers hands-on educational fun for kids ages 6-12.

"It's everything from pirates to Navy boot camp to ecology of the river," Brady says. "They can work in our science lab dissecting catfish."

The kids also learn how to row and paddle.

"Every kid should know how to row; it's like riding a bicycle," Brady says, and every week culminates with an adventurous boat ride.

New this year, teens age 13-16 can join in on the fun with the Waterfront Explorers Camp.

"We partner with A.J. Meerwald, which is a 70-foot schooner that comes here and the kids go out every day on that schooner and learn how to sail it," Brady says. "If you love the water and want to know more about the water, we're the place to visit."

The Independence Seaport Museum is open daily.

211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-413-8655
