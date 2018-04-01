6ABC LOVES THE ARTS

6abc Loves the Arts. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on April, 1 2018. (WPVI)

Get ready to belt out your favorite classic rock songs.

It's the Pops 39th season finale concert, titled POPS Rocks, and the ensemble is putting on a show of chart-topping hits and giving the audience an opportunity to sing along.

"There's no greater rock band anywhere than the Philly Pops 65-piece orchestra," says Frank Giordano, President and CEO of the Philly Pops. "We will rock the Kimmel Center; it will be a phenomenal show."

The concert will feature iconic favorites from Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones and Queen.

"''Stairway to Heaven,' 'Viva la Vida,' 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" says Giordano, "songs that are well-known to everyone."

The musicians will be joined on stage by the Pops Festival Chorus and guest soloist and Broadway star Bryce Ryness.

"Just a tremendous voice," says Giordano,."And his voice really lends very well to these uh rock classics."

In keeping with tradition, the audience will get to participate in a sing-a-long led by conductor Michael Krajewski.

"Michael's the one who instituted it a few years ago and the audience loves it," says Giordano.

The show kicks off with a pre-concert on the plaza stage featuring a performance by Home, a band comprised of students from South Philadelphia's Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

"Which is one of Mayor Kenney's favorite bands," says Giordano. "They're well-known not only in Philadelphia but beyond."

Giordano says the season finale show is always a hot ticket: "It'll be a sellout; there won't be an empty seat in the hall."

The Philly Pops perform POPS Rocks April 27- 29 in the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall. For tickets and showtimes visit The Arts in Philly.
society6abc Loves the ArtsKimmel CentermusicCenter City Philadelphia
