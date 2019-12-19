6abc spreading holiday cheer through World's Ultimate Toy Drive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The employees at 6abc Action News are working to spread a little holiday cheer.
We teamed up with the Disney Store to participate in the World's Ultimate Toy Drive, which benefits children.
Action News has donated nearly 175 toys to bring joy to less fortunate children this holiday season. With every toy donated to a physical Disney store or donated online, Disney donated $1 to Toys for Tots.
The Walt Disney Company has supported the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation since 1947.
