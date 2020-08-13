6abc Town Hall: Guns and violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc will be hosting a town hall discussion on gun violence in Philadelphia, and we want to hear from you.The town hall can be seen on Sunday, September 13 at 9:30 a.m. on 6abc, 6abc.com and the 6abc apps.Anchor Sharrie Williams moderates a discussion with public officials and members from law enforcement, as well as community leaders and influencers.We will also include questions from our viewers.If you would like to share your story surrounding gun violence, or current community involvement efforts, we would want to hear from you as well.Please submit your story or question below: