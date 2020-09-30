Society

6abc's Town Hall - The State of the Latino Community

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are Philly Proud to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage month 2020.

Anchor Walter Perez joined a distinguished, multi-generational panel of local Hispanic leaders for 6abc's 'State of the Latino Community' on Wednesday night.

Topics covered during this hour-long conversation include COVID-19's effect on the community, voting & voter mobilization in the Latino community, the Census, the current social justice movement around police brutality/protests, effects of gun violence in our local communities and the generational debate on Latin vs. LatinX.

We were also joined by 2020 6abc Philly Proud Community Leader honoree - Nilda Ruiz- President & CEO, APM - Associación Puertorriquenos en Marcha.

Panel:
Nilda Ruiz - President & CEO, APM - Associación Puertorriquenos en Marcha
Ricardo Hurtado - President & CEO, Hispanic Media, Publisher of El Sol Newspaper

Joanna Otero-Cruz - Deputy Managing Director for Community Services, City of Philadelphia
Judge Nelson Diaz - Lawyer, Author
Yocasta Lora - AARP, Associate State Director of Advocacy & Community Outreach, Co-founder of Dominicanos of the Delaware Valley
Dr. Adrian Rivera Reyes - Commissioner for the Pennsylvania Governor's Advisory Commission for Latino Affairs
