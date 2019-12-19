HOME FOR HOLIDAYS: 6th grader gets surprise from military brother in Woodbury

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sometimes, a Christmas wish is something that draws on dreams and perhaps a little magic. And that's exactly what happened Wednesday in Gloucester County, New Jersey.It was an emotional moment for 11-year-old Mark Ditizio who received a Christmas surprise by his brother, Private Second Class Eric Shaw.Private Shaw joined Mark and his 6th-grade chorus sang the Bing Crosby classic, "I'll Be Home for Christmas" to seniors at Atrium Post Acute Care in Woodbury.Private Shaw has been stationed in Arizona and he had been working on this surprise for two months.