7-year-old wins dance competition after losing one leg

An Ohio girl is inspiring others on the dance floor after losing one of her legs.Tessa Puma, 7, is winning dance competitions all over the world.She had her left leg amputated two years ago when she was diagnosed with strep throat and the flu, which turned into a serious infection.Tessa's first goal was to dance again, and for the past 18 months, that's what she's been doing.She hopes to encourage everyone to keep fighting and smiling no matter their battles.------