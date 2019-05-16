military

71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military - Pentagon data

New Pentagon data shows a staggering 71 percent of young people are ineligible to join the military.

The main reasons most 17-to-24 year olds cannot qualify include obesity, lack of a high school diploma, or having a criminal record.

Recruiters say this could be a risk for our national security. Officials say it's also an issue for businesses in general because the vast majority of that age group is not eligible for many jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobesityhigh schoolmilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILITARY
Venezuelans take to streets as uprising attempt sputters
Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and more
Triplet brothers all pursue military careers
Veteran who died alone in NJ laid to rest with full military honors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Speed cameras could be coming soon to Roosevelt Blvd.
Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting
AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today
Police: Missing pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Biden for President declares Philadelphia HQ for campaign
Search for Maleah Davis temporarily suspended
VIDEO: Woman snatches 4-year-old from L.A. McDonald's
Show More
Diehard Fan: Actor Bruce Willis throws 1st pitch at Phillies game
ACCT Philly asking for help as 'kennel cough' spikes
Woman arrested after tiger found abandoned at vacant home
Tijuana police: US man hits 5 people in border car chase
Woman wanted in Radnor Township jewelry theft
More TOP STORIES News