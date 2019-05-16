military

71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military - Pentagon data

A staggering 71 percent of young people are ineligible to join the military, according to 2017 Pentagon data.

The main reasons most 17-to-24 year olds cannot qualify include obesity, lack of a high school diploma, or having a criminal record.

Recruiters say this could be a risk for our national security. Officials say it's also an issue for businesses in general because the vast majority of that age group is not eligible for many jobs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobesityhigh schoolmilitaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MILITARY
West Point to graduate its largest class of black women
Venezuelans take to streets as uprising attempt sputters
Sandals Resorts giving away free vacations for Mother's Day, Teacher Appreciation Week and more
Triplet brothers all pursue military careers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim
Police help teen prank his mom
NatGeo photographer Mittermeier focuses her lens on the world
Idaho sky lit up by thousands of lanterns in stunning display of art
Speed cameras could be coming soon to Roosevelt Blvd.
Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Show More
Petco wants to upgrade your pet's food for free
West Point to graduate its largest class of black women
AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today
Firefighter killed, three injured in shooting
Police: Missing pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
More TOP STORIES News