80-year-old hiker left alone on mountain may be charged for rescue mission

An 80-year-old man was left alone by his family while hiking in New Hampshire.

He was found alive, but freezing.

Now, the man may get billed for his rescue.

James Clark was attempting to climb Mount Washington when two family members went ahead.

His rescue took hours, and officials are considering charging the family for it, saying he was unprepared to hike in dangerously cold weather.

They might also charge his two teenage grandsons who left him and took a different trail.

Clark didn't have overnight gear and didn't have a cellphone or a light.

But Clark says if it's anyones fault, it is his own.

He insisted they go ahead.

The cost of the mission hasn't been determined.
