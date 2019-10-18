84-year-old Army nurse challenges TSA Agent to push-up contest before Honor Flight

Phoenix, Arizona (WPVI) -- Lt Colonel Maggie DeSanti rappelled from helicopters to treat wounded soldiers as a US Army nurse during the Vietnam War.Now, at 84 years old, she's challenging TSA agents to keep up with her exercise regimen.The friendly challenge happened before DeSanti boarded her Honor Flight, which was organized by a group that brings war veterans to memorials in Washington for free.Honor Flight Arizona shared a video of DeSanti, sporting her uniform with a full leg brace underneath, completing 10 push-ups with a TSA agent on the floor of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on October 15.