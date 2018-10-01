SOCIETY

88-year-old former pilot gets back in the cockpit, thanks to community

88-year-old former pilot gets back in the cockpit.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Meet the 88-year-old who saw his dream come true as he stepped into the cockpit Monday afternoon.

After close to 30 years, Peter Klein of Upper Moreland, Montgomery County got a chance to get back in the pilot seat at Doylestown Airport.

Peter's first job, at the age of 14, was at the old Flying Dutchman Airport in Northeast Philadelphia. He got his license at the age of 16.

It was a pastime of his for more than forty years, and he says he missed it.

When the staff at Wesley Enhanced Living, where Klein lives, heard that he dreams of piloting a plane almost every night, they made it happen.

The staff enrolled him in the retirement community's WEL Wishes program, designed to help senior residents fulfill their lifelong dreams.

And so on Monday, Klein "unretired," as they say, from flying - back up in the air once again, flying around for about an hour.

