birth

Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 weighs 9 pounds, 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, TN - -- A baby born in Germantown, Tennessee, entered the world this past Wednesday, Sept. 11. But her birth carries a special significance on a day known for tragedy.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at 9:11 p.m. Her weight? 9 pounds, 11 ounces. She's already garnering lots of attention for the three links to 9/11.

Her parents, Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown, were thrilled to find joy on a usually somber day.
The parents said their doctor told them "Oh my God! This is 9-11, 9-11, 9-11 baby."

"I've never seen it in 38 years," patient care coordinator Rachel Laughlin said. "It just makes her a even more special little girl that she already is."
