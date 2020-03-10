Society

9 Colorado middle school students hospitalized after consuming marijuana edibles

Marijuana edibles sent nine middle school students to the hospital in Colorado, sparking an investigation.

A spokesman for Adams 14 School District said the affected students were disoriented and vomiting.

Two additional students were well enough to be released to their parents.

Experts say while youth use remains flat, for children who do use marijuana, surveys show more are turning to edibles.

Commerce City police say a criminal investigation is ongoing with the possibility for adults being charged with contributing to the delinquency of minors.
