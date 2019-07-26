'BUSTING MY WAY OUT': 9-year-old Kaylee rings bell after defeating stage III ovarian cancer

The 9-year-old was surrounded by her family and the hospital staff as she ran across the halls and rang the bell in celebration.
Earlier this year, Kaylee captured the hearts of many people when she came to the studios of KTRK-TV in April. During that time, we learned she had been diagnosed just days before her visit.
KTRK Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog snapped a picture with her and shared it on social media asking people for prayers.
"Prayer warriors, please lift up Kaylee. This precious girl starts chemo treatments tomorrow for stage III ovarian cancer. Her motto is, "When life hits you, track the weather." I look forward to helping her do that during the battle ahead and even more so after she conquers it," Travis wrote.
Thursday's celebration was filled with cheers and tears of joy as Kaylee and her family thanked the staff at Texas Children's Hospital.
"You guys all made this a wonderful journey for her in a bad time," Kaylee's mother said.
When asked how she felt about ringing the bell, Kaylee said, "It feels amazing."
"I'm cancer-free and I'm going to be getting out of here, busting my way out," Kaylee added.
Now, Kaylee says her goal is to help overcome ovarian cancer, get more research and see if there is any earlier detection before stage three.
Kaylee's parents announced a Kaylee Strong fun run will be held on Sept. 7 to raise awareness for ovarian cancer.
All of the proceeds will go to Ovarcome, an ovarian cancer foundation.
Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include:
- Bloating: Increased abdominal size / persistent bloating (not bloating that comes and goes)
- Early satiety: Difficulty eating/feeling full quickly
- Abdominal or pelvic pain
- Changes in bowel and bladder habits
- Heightened fatigue