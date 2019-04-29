Society

9-year-old sworn in as member of Richmond, Virginia SWAT team for a day

RICHMOND, Va. (WPVI) -- A nine-year-old boy diagnosed with cystic fibrosis had his dream of becoming a member of a SWAT team come true.

Matthew Martinez was sworn in as a member of the Richmond Police Department's SWAT team for the day on April 28th.

This dream was made true thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Martinez's swearing in ceremony took place at the Richmond Police Department Training Academy.

The Richmond Police Department shared a video of the swearing in on their Facebook page, where it has garnered over 10,000 views since it was posted.
