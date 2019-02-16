U.S. & WORLD

91-year-old Utah mailman retires with perfect record

91-year-old Utah mailman retires with perfect record. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

A 91-year-old mailman in Utah is retiring after more than 69 years on the job.

And he's going out with a perfect record.

Jack Lund never failed to deliver the mail to residents of Richfield, despite battling severe mountain weather, vehicle breakdowns and other challenges.

His co-workers say he's not only reliable, but he also conducts himself with the utmost honesty and integrity.

And he's done it all with a smile.

