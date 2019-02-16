91-year-old Utah mailman retires with perfect record

A 91-year-old mailman in Utah is retiring after more than 69 years on the job.
And he's going out with a perfect record.
Jack Lund never failed to deliver the mail to residents of Richfield, despite battling severe mountain weather, vehicle breakdowns and other challenges.
His co-workers say he's not only reliable, but he also conducts himself with the utmost honesty and integrity.
And he's done it all with a smile.
societyu.s. & worldretirementfeel goodmailman
