91-year-old Utah mailman retires with perfect record

A 91-year-old mailman in Utah is retiring after more than 69 years on the job.And he's going out with a perfect record.Jack Lund never failed to deliver the mail to residents of Richfield, despite battling severe mountain weather, vehicle breakdowns and other challenges.His co-workers say he's not only reliable, but he also conducts himself with the utmost honesty and integrity.And he's done it all with a smile.