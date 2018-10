Proving you are never too old to trick-or-treat, meet 91-year-old Mary Spaeth from Zion, Illinois.Her daughter Christine sent ABC7 video of her mom trick-or-treating for the first time in her life."Baba," as she's called, tricked the grandkids and brought the treats to them! She delivered candy kisses and M&M's along with wine and pizza for the moms and dads.Christine said Baba was showered with kisses and hugs and has been beaming ever since.