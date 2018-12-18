U.S. & WORLD

A Christmas weed brings people together in Ohio

A Christmas weed brings people together in Ohio. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on December 18, 2018.

A weed in Ohio is helping get people into the holiday spirit.

It all started a little more than a week ago when one man decided to add some tinsel to the weed at a Toledo intersection.

People have since added to the display.

There is now a tree skirt, a tiny train, ornaments and even other plants.

Jake Berlin put real lights on the Christmas weed this weekend.

"Everybody is talking about it and having a great time with it, and that's important with all the negativity in the world today. It's nice for everyone to come together over something so simple," Berlin said.

The Christmas weed is also the subject of several Facebook pages.

