MALEAH DAVIS: A look inside the private service that drew hundreds

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Stefania Okolie, the only member of the media allowed to attend the funeral, shared several highlights from the service.
RELATED: MALEAH DAVIS: Family shares heartbreaking message from 4-year-old at her funeral
In the video above, dancers can be seen performing a beautiful praise dance in Maleah's honor around her casket.
Another beautiful moment captured from the ceremony shows Maleahs' mother, Brittany Bowens, releasing a single dove at the burial ceremony.
Maleah's obituary featured a heartwarming message that was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself.
The message said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you."
Maleah's obituary stuck to the theme of her "My Little Pony" casket, and featured the 4-year-old holding a colorful rose, and surrounded by her favorite characters.
SEE ALSO: 'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral
Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.
SEE MORE:
- Church prays for suspect to confess what happened to Maleah
- Donors kick in $10K more to help find Maleah Davis
- Protesters gather again as family seeks new home for Maleah Davis' siblings
- Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations against her ex-fiance
- Maleah Davis' mother: 'I want to hope that she is (still alive)'
- Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not doing enough to protect her
- MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect's dad points finger at missing girl's mom
- Maleah Davis case leaves community with broken hearts
- Car belonging to Maleah Davis' family appears 'normal', yields no clues to her disappearance
- Missing 4-year-old girl removed last year by CPS: Officials
- Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis' whereabouts