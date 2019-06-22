Society

MALEAH DAVIS: A look inside the private service that drew hundreds

HOUSTON, Texas -- Hundreds of people attended the private funeral service in honor of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

ABC13 Eyewitness News reporter Stefania Okolie, the only member of the media allowed to attend the funeral, shared several highlights from the service.

RELATED: MALEAH DAVIS: Family shares heartbreaking message from 4-year-old at her funeral

In the video above, dancers can be seen performing a beautiful praise dance in Maleah's honor around her casket.

Another beautiful moment captured from the ceremony shows Maleahs' mother, Brittany Bowens, releasing a single dove at the burial ceremony.

Maleah's obituary featured a heartwarming message that was written as though it came from the 4-year-old herself.

The message said in part, "I enjoyed my life and I want to thank everyone who made me laugh, smile and love on you."


Maleah's obituary stuck to the theme of her "My Little Pony" casket, and featured the 4-year-old holding a colorful rose, and surrounded by her favorite characters.

SEE ALSO: 'My Little Pony' casket donated for Maleah Davis' funeral

Maleah's remains were found May 30 in Arkansas. Her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence, is charged in connection with her death.

SEE MORE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonchild killedfuneral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia refinery fire contained but still burning
2 people hospitalized after vehicle slams into crowd in West Philadelphia
Photos from the 2019 Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade
Woman fatally stabbed outside Camden apartment
Summer season kickoffs in Philly
Folks continue to clean up from flood waters in Westville, NJ
Rat falls from ceiling and onto table at Buffalo Wild Wings
Show More
Trump delays nationwide operation to deport immigrants
Person dies after falling off SEPTA platform in Old City
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on Staten Island; Father found wandering
92-year-old gets diploma from NJ high school, after not graduating due to WWII
11 killed in skydiving plane crash in Hawaii
More TOP STORIES News