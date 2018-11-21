SOCIETY

Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to help California wildfire victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims. (Aaron Rodgers/Twitter)

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (WPVI) --
Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.

RELATED: How you can help the victims of the Camp Fire

In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California".



He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.

Rodgers grew up in Chico, California and went to Butte Community College before heading to Cal in 2003.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisasterdisaster reliefwildfiredeadly firenflvictimsfundraiserdonationsGreen Bay Packersu.s. & worldAction News SportsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Covfefe', Beyonce's twins and more moments that broke the internet
NJ approves rental apartments at former Showboat casino
Thanksgiving Day Parade preparations continue
Friendsgiving Ideas: Food tips, decor, and more
More Society
Top Stories
4 dead in mansion fire believed homicide, brother in custody
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade Guide 2018
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Police: Driver killed by concrete chunk thrown from overpass
Gritty nominates himself for TIME Magazine's 'Person of the Year'
Action News Update
Show More
Video of woman stabbed, driven over is shown in court
University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
15-year-old sought for murder in Camden
Woman killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
More News