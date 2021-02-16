implosion

Atlantic City's Trump Plaza to be imploded this week: Everything you should know

By
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The crumbling former Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City is coming down this week.

The implosion is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984, and was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that Trump, then a real estate developer, attended.

It shut down in 2014 and has fallen into disrepair, necessitating its demolition.

Its current owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, has not announced future plans for the site.

A public viewing area for the implosion will be set up at Bader Field. It will cost $10 per car to park.

SEE ALSO: The final hours of the Trump Plaza Casino
EMBED More News Videos

It's yet another blow to Atlantic City's now-fragile economy.



Atlantic City police have announced closures to vehicles and pedestrians in the area of the detonation zone.

Roadway and sidewalk closures will begin at 6:00 a.m. and are expected to be reopened by 1:00 p.m. The closures are as follows:



-Pacific Avenue east bound will be detoured at Georgia Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.

-Pacific Avenue west bound will be detoured at Arkansas Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.

-Mississippi Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

-Columbia Place between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

-Missouri Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

-The Boardwalk and Beach between Georgia Avenue and Arkansas Avenue will be closed.

-Atlantic Avenue will be open to all traffic and is recommended to be used.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatlantic citydonald trumpimplosioncasinosociety
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPLOSION
Vacant Trump Plaza in A.C. to be demolished
It seems nothing can bring down 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'
'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower
Defunct Bethlehem Steel's 21-story HQ imploded
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Significant Icing Possible in Lehigh Valley Overnight
Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?
Police ID wanted man accused of firing shot inside Walmart
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
6-year-old author wants to help you love yourself and others
Indoor dining: Philly restaurants continue to struggle over ventilation standards
Some Montco students to remain learning remotely due to 'staffing constraints'
Show More
Michael Jordan donates $10M for NC health clinics
Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
Preps underway ahead of possible ice storm
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
More TOP STORIES News