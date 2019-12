Credit: Mark Rios

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A big congrats to Action News Community Journalist Beccah Hendrickson. She got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Justin DiLalla this weekend.He popped the question in front of City Hall on Saturday afternoon, close to where they went on their first date five years ago.They say they're so excited to begin planning their wedding and start their lives together.Beccah says she was completely shocked.Photographer Mark Rios took these beautiful pictures around Christmas Village immediately after Justin proposed.