Action News Joins in #TetrisChallenge

Have you heard of the tetris challenge?

It's the latest viral trend sweeping social media.

It appears to have started with emergency crews and military personnel.

The goal is to place everything outside your vehicle and take a picture from above.

If you search #tetrischallenge on twitter, you can see examples from all around the world, and some of them are pretty amazing.

Now, Action news is joining the trend.

Here's our version of the tetris challenge.

Everything you see perfectly laid out here is what's inside our Action News van.

It's all there - cameras and cables to Drone 6 and safety gear, and don't forget - a reporter and photographer.
