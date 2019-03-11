Society

Action News Mornings celebrates National Napping Day

Action News Mornings celebrates National Napping Day on March 11, 2019.

You can make up for that lost hour of sleep from Daylight Saving Time by taking part in National Napping Day on Monday.

The Action News Morning Team decided to celebrate by 'taking naps' around the set!

Tam dozed off at the anchor desk, David fell asleep near his computers, Karen brought a snuggle blanket with her, and Matt, well, he just took over the weather center.



Experts advise the best way to help your body adjust is to the lost hour is to make sure you get 7 to 8 hours of sleep.

They also recommend heading outdoors for some sunlight.

This will help your circadian rhythm, or internal clock, adjust to the time change.

And try not to fall asleep at work, like some people.

National Napping Day to adjust to Daylight Saving Day. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2019.

