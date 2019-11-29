Action News visits family celebrating Thanksgiving in Delaware County

SECANE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was an honest to goodness family affair at the home of Erin and Octavia Tokley in Secane, Pennsylvania."When we do this, it's the whole family, everybody brings something," said Erin Tokley.And that means they had just about everything from BBQ ribs, ham, rice, stuffing and candied yams."And we have turkey, gotta have turkey, that poor thing didn't make it. Gotta have turkey, turkey at the Tokley's ha ha," laughed Octavia Tokley.That's right, they even had t-shirts made saying just that, "Turkey at the Tokley's" which they also shared with us.There was also singing.And the joy of being together this holiday with family and friends.As we approach the end of a decade and look forward to the year 2020 jumping into another decade, this is the time when we count our blessings and when we give grace.Pastor Alberta Jones of AME Baptist Church in Reading led the gathering in prayer."Our father and our God we thank you for this day God, we thank you for this season, a blessing, God we thank you for family, father God, and God now we ask you to bless this food and the hands that prepared it in your name we pray, Amen. Amen," said Jones.After wishing other families across the Delaware Valley a Happy Thanksgiving, it was finally time to sit down and eat a downright scrumptious Thanksgiving dinner as so many other families across the U.S.A.