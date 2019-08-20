Society

Adults with disabilities give flowers to seniors

By Beccah Hendrickson
WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Bright arrangements of flowers greet you as you drive into BrightView Woodbury Lake Retirement Community in Woodbury, New Jersey.

Inside the center, however, the bouquets handed out on Tuesday had a much more personal feel than landscaping.

"Do good to yourself as you would do good to others. Today was an example of keeping John's dream alive," said Brother Tom Osoroa of St. John of God Community Services.

Brother Tom runs a program for adults with disabilities. He says all of his clients expressed a want to do more to help the community.

He decided to start with something simple, have them hand out flowers at the senior center down the road.

"Some are able to express that in many different ways, some not so much. But what they all can do, whether verbal or non-verbal, is give to others and be present," he said.

The bouquets that were handed out came from "Forget Me Knot Flowers," a non-profit in New Jersey that allows people to recycle their wedding flowers, and then help them give the flowers to brighten people's days.

"It's like giving somebody a hug," said Lisa George, a client at St. John who helped give out the flowers. "It lights up a room. It makes people feel loved."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydisabilitynew jersey newsseniors
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross resigns, mayor's office says
Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing
Crews search for missing kayaker in Cumberland County
Out-of-control driver slams into Delaware home
Motorcyclist killed, mother and 4 kids injured in Port Richmond crash
Woman pleads guilty in case of Delaware firefighters killed by arson
Search for driver who abandoned crashed car after police chase
Show More
11-year-old N.J. boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
West Chester preps for 100th 6abc/Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Day parade
AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday
Crash blocks all lanes of Route 42 southbound in Camden Co.
Fifth heatwave of 2019 leaves folks looking for relief
More TOP STORIES News