Adults with disabilities give flowers to seniors

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Bright arrangements of flowers greet you as you drive into BrightView Woodbury Lake Retirement Community in Woodbury, New Jersey.Inside the center, however, the bouquets handed out on Tuesday had a much more personal feel than landscaping."Do good to yourself as you would do good to others. Today was an example of keeping John's dream alive," said Brother Tom Osoroa of St. John of God Community Services.Brother Tom runs a program for adults with disabilities. He says all of his clients expressed a want to do more to help the community.He decided to start with something simple, have them hand out flowers at the senior center down the road."Some are able to express that in many different ways, some not so much. But what they all can do, whether verbal or non-verbal, is give to others and be present," he said.The bouquets that were handed out came from "Forget Me Knot Flowers," a non-profit in New Jersey that allows people to recycle their wedding flowers, and then help them give the flowers to brighten people's days."It's like giving somebody a hug," said Lisa George, a client at St. John who helped give out the flowers. "It lights up a room. It makes people feel loved."