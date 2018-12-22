SOCIETY

Airman returns home in time for the holidays in Cherry Hill

Airman returns home in time for the holidays in Cherry Hill. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
So many of us are asking for holiday gifts.

But you can't put a price on having peace of mind.

And that's what Airman First Class Dustin McGunnicle and his family have.

Dustin arrived home in Cherry Hill Friday night to the cheers and applause of neighbors, friends and fellow veterans.

He has been deployed in Jordan as a maintenance crew chief servicing F-15s.

McGunnicle is a Cherry Hill High School graduate and, of course, an Eagles fan.

Welcome home, Dustin!

