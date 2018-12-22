Airman returns home in time for the holidays in Cherry Hill

So many of us are asking for holiday gifts.But you can't put a price on having peace of mind.And that's what Airman First Class Dustin McGunnicle and his family have.Dustin arrived home in Cherry Hill Friday night to the cheers and applause of neighbors, friends and fellow veterans.He has been deployed in Jordan as a maintenance crew chief servicing F-15s.McGunnicle is a Cherry Hill High School graduate and, of course, an Eagles fan.Welcome home, Dustin!------