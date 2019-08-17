u.s. & world

New York airport worker fired for giving passenger 'You ugly!' note

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said: "You ugly!!!"

The June incident came to light this week after passenger Neal Strassner obtained security video through a public records request and posted it to YouTube.

The video from Greater Rochester International Airport shows the worker handing Strassner the note after he passes through a metal detector.

Strassner says he didn't think much of it and continued toward his gate. That's when he says the woman yelled out: "You gonna open the note?"

Strassner says that when he did, the woman burst out laughing. He later complained to her supervisors.

The Transportation Security Administration says the woman worked for a contractor. The agency says it has "zero tolerance for this type of behavior."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarreairport newsnew york statetsau.s. & worldairport security
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Tlaib declines to visit West Bank, citing Israeli conditions
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect Maurice Hill charged in Philadelphia police shooting
New video shows dramatic escape from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s burning plane
Child found dead in vehicle at Lindenwold PATCO station
Police: 7 people shot at Snapchat "instant party" at Houston house
Sources: McCown unretiring to sign with Eagles
Officials: Montco woman trapped motorcyclist under vehicle in deadly crash
Teen gunned down in South Philadelphia; suspect sought
Show More
Del. man riding 'It's a Small World' for 12 hours for good cause
Journalist killed on the job in New Orleans plane crash
Man turns himself in after dog attacks child on Wildwood beach
Person of interest in custody in connection to NYC rice cooker scare
Tioga-Nicetown residents consider themselves collateral damage
More TOP STORIES News