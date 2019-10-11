Society

Alaskan mother believes microdosing marijuana could make you a better parent

A mother in Alaska is going viral for posing the question: Could microdosing marijuana make you a better parent?

In her article, Parent's Magazine, Leah Campbell says it helps her get through life.



Campbell says she believes that the intake of marijuana in small doses not only allows her to be more present, but helps her to be the best version of herself and altogether a better parent.

Experts say weed moms are the new wine moms.

Campbell says she started using the edibles to control chronic pain from endometriosis and she has no shame in admitting it.

Marijuana is legal in 11 states, including Alaska where Campbell lives.

Experts warn that some products may be legal, but that doesn't mean they're always safe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalaskamarijuanaparentingsocial mediawine
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Police release sketch of suspect wanted in Drexel rape
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Sisters spark weight loss domino effect with friends, family
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close weekend of Oct. 11
Show More
Investigation continues into cause of house explosion in Torresdale
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
'Rally for Justice' demands changes to Philadelphia police
Temple football manager turns 'punt-off' into $20K for charity
3-year-old abducted from North Carolina playground reunited with family
More TOP STORIES News