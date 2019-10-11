Alaskan mother believes microdosing marijuana could make you a better parent

A mother in Alaska is going viral for posing the question: Could microdosing marijuana make you a better parent?
In her article, Parent's Magazine, Leah Campbell says it helps her get through life.
Campbell says she believes that the intake of marijuana in small doses not only allows her to be more present, but helps her to be the best version of herself and altogether a better parent.
Experts say weed moms are the new wine moms.
Campbell says she started using the edibles to control chronic pain from endometriosis and she has no shame in admitting it.
Marijuana is legal in 11 states, including Alaska where Campbell lives.
Experts warn that some products may be legal, but that doesn't mean they're always safe.
