'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek donates $100K to help LA-area rescue mission

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. -- Emmy-winning 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek made a generous donation to help a Southern California nonprofit organization.

Trebek donated $100,000 to the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission. The group's goal is to prevent, reduce and eventually eliminate poverty, hunger and homelessness.

Hope of the Valley is building a new facility in North Hollywood.

Trebek called founder Ken Craft and asked for a tour. Not too long after that, Trebek gave Craft a check.

The contribution will go a long way to helping fulfill the needs of many who need meal, transportation, and medical service.

A multi-purpose room at the new shelter will be named after Alex and his wife Jean Trebek.

More information about Hope of the Valley is available here.
