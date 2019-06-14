Society

Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since prison release

MILAN -- Amanda Knox has arrived in Italy for the first time since she was acquitted by an appeals court in October 2011 in the murder of her British roommate in the university town of Perugia.

Knox arrived at Milan's Linate airport on Thursday en route to the northern city of Modena, where she will participate Saturday in a panel discussion on wrongful convictions. She was escorted by plainclothes officers and kept her eyes downward as she exited the airport.

Knox's 2011 acquittal was just one step in a long judicial process of flip-flop decisions before she was definitively acquitted in 2015 by Italy's highest court. Europe's human rights court in January ordered Italy to pay Knox financial damages for failures to provide adequate legal and translation assistance during early questioning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhomicide investigationitalyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Scattered Evening Storms, A Windy Flag Day
Black bear captured after being on the run for 5 days
Gunman accused of shooting David Ortiz wanted in New Jersey
White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
What rain? Philly shines bright during 'GMA' broadcast
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Show More
Driver smashes vehicle into side of restaurant in Collegeville
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting could be in Pa.
Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
Can you help identify the alleged suspects in the video?
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect arrested
More TOP STORIES News