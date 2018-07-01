Amateur restoration attempt ruins artwork

Recruiting an amateur to restore a treasured piece of artwork is probably not the best idea.
So the art conservation of Spain should not be surprised that a 16th-century sculpture is now ruined.
Someone painted over the Statue of Saint Jorge, changing its original colors.
The botched job is now being compared to another infamous fail in 2012 that destroyed a fresco of Jesus Christ at a church, also in Spain.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldartsculpture
societyu.s. & worldartsculpture