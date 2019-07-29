Society

VIDEO: Passenger says American Airlines employee dancing on tarmac is 'living his best life'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An American Airlines employee busted out some fly moves on an airport tarmac, and a passenger caught the joyful dance on video.

Suzanne Durham told ABC News she had barely settled into her seat when she noticed the employee spinning, skipping and using his air traffic control wands as drum sticks on the Nashville International Airport tarmac.

She said she had to shoot the video because he was "just pure joy" and "living his best life."

"Crew chief Isaiah Foster (is) proving that when you love what you do, you can dance on the fly," an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News.

The video of Foster was posted on Twitter and has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairport newsamerican airlinesairline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Chester
Flight from PHL to London diverted after reports of odor in cabin
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
Show More
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
Boy recovering after getting hit by bullet on baseball field
2 separate shark attacks in Florida this weekend
Police: Man stabbed in neck FaceTimes in ambulance
Thousands of grasshoppers make migratory stop in Las Vegas area
More TOP STORIES News