Amish Uber? Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service

Man launches horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service. Watch this report from Action News Mornings on August 7, 2018.

COLON, Mich. --
Look out Lyft, move over Uber: A southern Michigan man has launched a horse-and-buggy ride-hailing service.

WWMT-TV reports Timothy Hochstedler dubs his service "Amish Uber," but he's not affiliated with the San Francisco-based company. A sign on the side of his buggy reads "Amish Horse & Buggy Rides $5," and he offers trips around the St. Joseph County community of Colon.

With no app, would-be customers have to literally hail the buggy for a ride.

Hochstedler says he enjoys the conversations with customers. And his horse is friendly - "a people's horse."

Information from: WWMT-TV

