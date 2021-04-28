Society

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90, family says

EMBED <>More Videos

Apollo 11 moon landing: Audio from Mission Control

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins, who flew to the moon more than 50 years ago with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, has died from cancer, according to a family statement. He was 90.

"Mike always faced challenges of life with grace and humility, and faced this, his final challenge, in the same way. We will miss him terribly. Yet we also know how lucky Mike felt to have lived the life he did," the statement, posted to Twitter Wednesday, read.



In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, Collins recalled the tension surrounding the crew that day.

"Apollo 11 ... was serious business. We, crew, felt the weight of the world on our shoulders. We knew that everyone would be looking at us, friend or foe, and we wanted to do the best we possibly could," he said.

Collins remained in lunar orbit, tending to Columbia, the mother ship, while Armstrong and Aldrin landed in the Eagle on July 20, 1969, and spent 2 hours walking the gray, dusty lunar surface.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynasacelebrity deathsastronautu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Suspect in shooting outside Delaware school involved in 2nd homicide
What happens if you get wrong 2nd vaccine shot? Doctor explains
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
Archdiocese apologizes for Chauvin assignment that parents say was biased
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
NFL Draft prospects from Philly area hope to hear their names
Coming this summer: Gas stations running out of gas
Show More
Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 hurt in violent night
Biden to pitch sweeping 'family plan' in first joint address to Congress
Why Biden's speech is technically not a State of the Union address
Pa. readies vote to consolidate 6 universities into 2
Chauvin trial juror details courtroom experience, deliberations
More TOP STORIES News