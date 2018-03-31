U.S. & WORLD

Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement

EMBED </>More Videos

Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement

KANAB, Ariz. (WPVI) --
An Arizona highway patrolman gave his colleagues a tearful goodbye on his last day of work.

Trooper Mark Gilberg retired on March 28 after serving for 37 years.

Video posted to Youtube by his daughter, Rachel Gilberg, shows him thanking his coworkers over the radio.

"It's been an honor and a privilege and a great career. It's been a great adventure," Mark said over the radio as he wiped away tears.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety took to Twitter to thank Trooper Gilberg for his service and dedication for the past 37 years and three weeks.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & world6abc Snacksretirementpolice officerArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News