Arizona officer gives tearful final call as he enters retirement

Trooper Mark Gilberg of our Kingman District gives his last call as he completes 37yrs and 3 weeks of service to the department and citizens of AZ. Thank you Mark for your dedicated service. (You might want tissues) https://t.co/gbSBeHLRCr — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 30, 2018

An Arizona highway patrolman gave his colleagues a tearful goodbye on his last day of work.Trooper Mark Gilberg retired on March 28 after serving for 37 years.Video posted to Youtube by his daughter, Rachel Gilberg, shows him thanking his coworkers over the radio."It's been an honor and a privilege and a great career. It's been a great adventure," Mark said over the radio as he wiped away tears.The Arizona Department of Public Safety took to Twitter to thank Trooper Gilberg for his service and dedication for the past 37 years and three weeks.------