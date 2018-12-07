Army-Navy mural unveiled outside Lincoln Financial Field

It's a longstanding tradition, the Army-Navy football game, and it's happening this weekend in Philadelphia.The spirit-filled event between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will be played at Lincoln Financial Field.Ahead of the game Saturday, they had a ceremony unveiling of a mural wall outside the Linc on Friday."America's Game, Philadelphia's Honor" was the title of the colorful and meaningful image developed by Mural Arts Philadelphia.The Army-Navy Game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m., gates at the Linc open at 11 a.m.------