Army-Navy mural unveiled outside Lincoln Financial Field

Army-Navy mural unveiled outside Lincoln Financial Field. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a longstanding tradition, the Army-Navy football game, and it's happening this weekend in Philadelphia.

The spirit-filled event between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will be played at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ahead of the game Saturday, they had a ceremony unveiling of a mural wall outside the Linc on Friday.

"America's Game, Philadelphia's Honor" was the title of the colorful and meaningful image developed by Mural Arts Philadelphia.

The Army-Navy Game kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m., gates at the Linc open at 11 a.m.

