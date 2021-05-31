As sun returns, families at the shore make the most of Memorial Day

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The sun was shining down through clouds on Sea Isle City as Boy Scout Troop 76 presented beach patrol with a memorial wreath. Patrolmen rowed beyond the breakers to set the red, white and blue arrangement out to sea in honor of the fallen.This Memorial Day, the Green family from Mechanicsburg, Pa., set up an American flag next to their beach blanket, on the first bright day of the long weekend."We went to the boardwalk still, made the best time of it. Went mini golfing," said Logan Green.They aren't the only ones squeezing the most out of the final day of the holiday weekend."The beach tags are going good today, I guess everyone has been in the house soon through one bag already," said Kathy McFarland, who has been selling tags for 10 years now. "Everybody's alive you know and everybody's smiling. I guess you're in Sea Isle, so you've got to smile."On the boards, plans are being made for warmer weekends to come."I kind of wanted to swim in the ocean and go on the beach and build this big sandcastle," said 9-year-old Caleb Gallagher"Now this weekend, we decided to come and it's stinky," said 11-year-old Isaiah.Bad weather means board game sales Dalrymple's Cards and Gifts."It was busy, because of the rain they were coming in for games, children's activities, gifts, we did fairly well," said shop Owner Chuck Dalrymple.Across the street at Henri's Bar at Braca Cafe, reservations are booking up for Monday, at least."I think the summer is going to be a bust out summer for us, I think people are tired of staying home, the sickness and they're ready to move on with their lives," said Kim Gibson, owner.Business owners at the shore know that much of their revenue is weather-dependent. This year, they are okay with that idea, as coronavirus restrictions ease in New Jersey.