Society
Aston Township police searching for owner of missing prosthetic leg
WPVI
ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Someone in Delaware County is missing this a prosthetic leg and the police need your help.
It was found in Aston Township, in the area of Dutton's Mill Road on July 9.
A resident turned it into police but they have no idea who it belongs to.
They're hoping its owner sees this and comes forward to claim it.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
