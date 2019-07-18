Society

Aston Township police searching for owner of missing prosthetic leg

ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Someone in Delaware County is missing this a prosthetic leg and the police need your help.

It was found in Aston Township, in the area of Dutton's Mill Road on July 9.

A resident turned it into police but they have no idea who it belongs to.

They're hoping its owner sees this and comes forward to claim it.

