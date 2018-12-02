Australian climber reaches Himalayan mountain top by himself

An Australian climber has achieved his dream -- becoming the first man to reach the top of a massive mountain in the Himalayans, doing it all by himself.
David Lama battled temperatures of -30 degrees and winds of 80 kilometers an hour, and at times without the help of any ropes.
This was one of the highest unclimbed peaks left in Nepal.
This was Lama's fourth attempt at reaching the top.
