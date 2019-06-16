Babe Ruth Yankees jersey becomes most expensive piece of sports memorabilia sold at auction

A piece of baseball history has become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold at auction.Babe Ruth's New York Yankees jersey that he wore from 1928 to 1930 was purchased for more than $5.5 million, according to Hunt Auctions House.The previous record was a Babe Ruth 1920 jersey that went for nearly $4.5 million.The Bambino is famous for his 22-season career with 714 home runs and four World Series titles.