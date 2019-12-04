Society

Baby boom takes place among nurses at Einstein Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Oh, baby! A mini baby boom is taking place at Einstein Medical Center.

Fifteen nurses from the same mother-baby unit had babies this year, or will have their baby by January 2020.

A group photo shows more than a dozen nurses with their adorable babies and baby bumps.



The nurses, who say they aren't just co-workers, but also friends, brought their babies to the hospital Wednesday morning for a "play date" at work.

The common question most people ask them is whether there's "something in the water at Einstein?"



April Wine assures us there is not, and says there was no pact or real planning to get pregnant at the same time, just coincidence.

The nurses also work long shifts, which surely was training for those late night hours and sleepless nights.
