Baby boom underway among nurses and doctors at Einstein Montgomery

E. NORRITON TWP., PA. (WPVI) -- Oh, baby! A baby boom is taking place at Einstein Montgomery Medical Center.

And today was the first official play date.

Fourteen nurses from labor and delivery, the Mom-baby unit and the NICU had babies this year.

Three more are expected to deliver soon.

And two doctors also in those departments recently had babies.

The nurses say nothing was planned, and nothing is in the water.

But they're happy they can share the experience.

"It's exciting to go through something so huge like a milestone in your life with people who are friends with and can talk about anything with," says April Wyne, R.N., mother to baby Bryce.

Out of the fourteen recently born, 8 are boys and 6 are girls.

A neonatologist there also had a baby boy and an obstetrician-gynecologist had triplets.

Congratulations to them all.
