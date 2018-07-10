SOCIETY

Baby found buried alive under pile of sticks in Montana mountains

EMBED </>More Videos

5-month-old recovering after being buried alive. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

MONTANA --
Police are calling a 5-month-old "a miracle" after the baby was found buried under a pile of sticks in Montana.

Sheriff's deputies posted a photo of the infant holding on to the finger of a law enforcement rescuer.

According to investigators, a man was acting strangely on Sunday night and told deputies a baby left in his care was possibly buried somewhere in the mountains.

After six hours of searching, crews found the baby face down under some sticks.

The child survived temperatures in the 40s for nine hours.

Miraculously, the baby is in good condition.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybabychild abandonedu.s. & worldmountains
SOCIETY
$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes
South Jersey woman celebrates 103rd birthday
'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete
Bed bug infestation closes library and arts center in Ventnor
Action News Update
More Society
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News